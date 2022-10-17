TRADE: Cardinals Acquire WR Robbie Anderson From Panthers

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals have traded for Panthers WR Robbie Anderson.

The veteran receiver has pretty clearly been available and Arizona is in need of a deep threat following the ankle injury to WR Marquise Brown. This deal suggests Brown’s absence might be for a while.

Adam Schefter reports the Cardinals are sending a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in 2025 in exchange for Anderson.

The deal also clears Anderson’s 2023 salary off the books for Carolina, with minimal cap impact for either team in 2022 given he already restructured his deal this offseason.

Anderson, 29, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2016. He played out his three-year rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019.

As a first-time unrestricted free agent in 2020, Anderson signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers and chose to reunite with his college head coach, Matt Rhule.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million extension with the Panthers back in August of 2021.

In 2022, Anderson has appeared in five games for the Panthers and caught 13 passes for 206 yards receiving and one touchdown.