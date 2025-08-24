TRADE: Eagles Trading OT Darian Kinnard To Packers

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles are trading OT Darian Kinnard to the Packers in return for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

The Eagles continue to wheel and deal ahead of the upcoming roster cuts deadline. This is the third trade from Philadelphia just today.

The Packers have had some up and down play from their second-string offensive line, so they’re clearly looking to improve upfront before the start of the regular season.

Kinnard, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs out of Kentucky in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was on and off the team’s practice squad since and won his second Super Bowl as a part of the team.

The Eagles elected to re-sign Kinnard to a futures contract this past January.

In 2022, Kinnard appeared in his only game for the Chiefs.