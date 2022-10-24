TRADE: Jets Trading For Jaguars RB James Robinson

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets are trading for Jaguars RB James Robinson on Monday.

According to Connor Hughes, the Jaguars will receive a sixth-round pick that can increase to a fifth-rounder for Robinson.

This comes just a day after standout rookie RB Breece Hall suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Robinson should share the workload with Michael Carter for the Jets moving forward.

Travis Etienne now takes over as the Jaguars’ top running back for the remainder of the season.

Robinson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020. He made the team’s 53-man roster and was named their starting running back. Robinson then went on to break the record for most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie.

In 2022, Robinson has appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and rushed for 340 yards on 81 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 46 yards receiving and four total touchdowns.