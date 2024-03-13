TRADE: Jets Trading For Ravens RT Morgan Moses

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets and Ravens have agreed on a trade that will send starting Ravens RT Morgan Moses to New York.
The two sides swapped fourth-round picks, with Baltimore moving up to No. 112 overall from No. 134 and getting a sixth-round pick at No. 218 overall on top of that.
It clears $5.5 million in cap space, Moses’ scheduled 2024 salary, for the Ravens but opens up a hole at starting right tackle.
Conversely for the Jets, they get a solid but aging starter at an important position as they try to rebuild their offensive line. It also happens to be a reunion, as Moses played for a season with the Jets before joining the Ravens.
Moses, 33, is a former third-round pick by Washington back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $800,000 for the 2017 season when he signed a five-year, $40 million extension.
Washington released Moses with two years remaining on his deal and he caught on with the Jets to a one-year deal. He played out the deal and signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Ravens in 2022.
He was entering the final year of that deal and was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million.
In 2023, Moses appeared in 14 games with 14 starts for the Ravens at right tackle. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 10 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.
