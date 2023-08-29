TRADE: Panthers Acquiring Chiefs WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette For 2025 Pick Swap

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers are trading for Chiefs WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

He adds the two teams are swapping conditional 2025 seventh-round picks, which is about as minimal trade compensation as you can get.

Carolina is banged up at receiver right now and needs more depth, while Smith-Marsette was on the wrong side of a numbers game in Kansas City despite some solid flashes during the preseason.

Smith-Marsette, 24, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. Minnesota opted to waive him coming out of the preseason in his second season and he was claimed by the Bears.

Chicago elected to cut him loose and he then caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

In 2022, Smith-Marsette appeared in six games for the Bears and two for the Chiefs, recording one reception for 15 yards.