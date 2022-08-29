TRADE: Panthers Trade OL Dennis Daley To Titans

The Carolina Panthers are trading OL Dennis Daley and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Titans for a 2024 fifth-round pick, according to Jim Wyatt.

Daley, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $1.75 million contract that included $735,000 guaranteed. Daley will make a base salary of $965,000 for the 2022 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Daley appeared in 15 games for the Panthers, making nine starts along the offensive line.