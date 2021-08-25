TRADE: Panthers Trading LB Denzel Perryman To Raiders

The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday they have agreed to trade LB Denzel Perryman and their 2022 seventh-round pick to the Raiders for a 2022 sixth-rounder.

The Raiders have been taking a look at free agent linebackers such as K.J. Wright, Mark Barron and Tahir Whitehead this summer, but it appears as though felt Perryman was the right fit for their defense.

It’s worth mentioning that Perryman played with new Raiders DC Gus Bradley while in Los Angeles.

Perryman, 28, was a second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.776 million contract before returning to the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019.

Perryman later agreed to a restructured contract that paid him up to $6,487,500 for the 2020 season. This offseason, Perryman signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers.

In 2020, Perryman appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded 48 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense.