TRADE: Panthers Trading WR Diontae Johnson To Ravens

According to Sheena Quick, the Panthers are trading veteran WR Diontae Johnson to the Ravens.

Adam Schefter adds the Panthers will get a fifth-round pick back from the Ravens and send Johnson and a sixth to Baltimore.

There had been mounting buzz about Carolina dealing Johnson as the losses piled up, and it was viewed in some circles as an inevitability after he was held out of this past week’s game.

Baltimore wasn’t one of the teams mentioned most in the hunt but they know Johnson well after years of competing against him in the AFC North.

Johnson, 28, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

Johnson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season. He was traded to Carolina in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Johnson has appeared in seven games and caught 30 passes for 357 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

