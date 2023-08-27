TRADE: Patriots Trading RB Pierre Strong To Browns For OL Tyrone Wheatley

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have traded RB Pierre Strong to the Browns for OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Strong was a fourth-round pick by New England just last year but the team’s backup running backs haven’t stood out this preseason and the Patriots needed bodies on the offensive line.

The Browns could use some depth at running back and perhaps Strong thrives with a fresh start.

Strong, 24, was a two-time first team All-American, second team All-American and third team All-American during his five years at South Dakota State. He was redshirted during his freshman season back in 2017.

He was drafted by the Patriots with the No. 127 pick in the fourth round and is in the second year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,373,433 that includes a signing bonus of $713,433.

In 2022, Strong appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and rushed 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown, caught all seven of his targets for 42 yards and returned five kickoffs for 115 yards.

Wheatley, 26, previously went undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2019 after transferring from Michigan. He played tight end in college but converted to offensive line in the NFL. He is the son of former NFL RB and Morgan State HC Tyrone Wheatley.

He had a tryout with the Bears along with four other players during their minicamp in 2021 before signing on to the team’s practice squad.

Wheatley returned to the Bears on a futures contract in 2022 but was waived in May. He caught on with the Raiders but was cut during training camp. The Browns later on signed him to their practice squad and he finished out the season there, returning on a futures deal for the 2023 season.

During his three-year career at Michigan, Wheatley caught six passes for 61 yards (10.1 YPC) and one touchdown.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.