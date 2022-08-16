TRADE: Raiders Trading DB Tyree Gillespie To Titans

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are trading DB Tyree Gillespie to the Titans on Tuesday.

Wilson reports that Las Vegas traded Gillespie in exchange for a conditional late-round draft pick.

Gillespie, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He is entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million contract.

In 2021, Gillespie appeared in 11 games and recorded three total tackles and no interceptions.