Trade Rumors: Bills, Jets, Colts, Jaguars

Bills

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Bills are in search of help at both safety and wide receiver ahead of the deadline.

Jets

The Jets seem like obvious sellers; however, their asking price thus far has been sky-high.

“The Jets are listening, but their prices are high, which tells me they’re not serious about trading … yet,” an assistant general manager said, via Fox Sports.

With the standings wide open and teams that nobody expected to contend rising to the top, there are a lot of organizations that haven’t been willing to give up on their season just quite yet.

“Teams that should be laser-focused on 2026 already just aren’t there yet,” the personnel executive said. “They all have their reasons. Some are trying to get a few wins to save jobs. Others may think it sends a bad message to fans while they’re trying to sell tickets. I don’t know. But they’re not there yet. The Browns were probably the first to accept their reality, and they already sold off a couple of their most attractive pieces (quarterback Joe Flacco and cornerback Greg Newsome). The Dolphins, Jets and Saints should have a ‘For Sale’ sign out too, but I don’t get the sense that they do.“

Per Connor Hughes, the Jets do have players available, but “any deal would be for fair conformation/Jets price, though. Not pennies on dollar.”

Hughes adds teams are wondering if the Jets will be more willing to give in to deals if they fall to 0-8.

Colts

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Colts are interested in trading for a cornerback.

Jaguars

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Jaguars are listening to calls regarding WR Brian Thomas Jr. and are in search of help on defense.