Trade Rumors: Bills, Jets, Colts, Jaguars

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Jets

The Jets seem like obvious sellers; however, their asking price thus far has been sky-high.

The Jets are listening, but their prices are high, which tells me they’re not serious about trading … yet,” an assistant general manager said, via Fox Sports.

With the standings wide open and teams that nobody expected to contend rising to the top, there are a lot of organizations that haven’t been willing to give up on their season just quite yet.

Teams that should be laser-focused on 2026 already just aren’t there yet,” the personnel executive said. “They all have their reasons. Some are trying to get a few wins to save jobs. Others may think it sends a bad message to fans while they’re trying to sell tickets. I don’t know. But they’re not there yet. The Browns were probably the first to accept their reality, and they already sold off a couple of their most attractive pieces (quarterback Joe Flacco and cornerback Greg Newsome). The Dolphins, Jets and Saints should have a ‘For Sale’ sign out too, but I don’t get the sense that they do.

  • Per Connor Hughes, the Jets do have players available, but “any deal would be for fair conformation/Jets price, though. Not pennies on dollar.” 
  • Hughes adds teams are wondering if the Jets will be more willing to give in to deals if they fall to 0-8. 

Colts

Jaguars

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply