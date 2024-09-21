Trade Rumors: Budda Baker, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano lists the 49ers as a potential team to watch in a trade for Broncos DT D.J. Jones.
- Graziano also mentions the 49ers as a possible landing spot for Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari and Jets DE Haason Reddick.
Cardinals
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions the Cardinals as a potential trade fit for Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari and Jets DE Haason Reddick.
- Arizona notably drafted Reddick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
- Graziano also names Cardinals S Budda Baker as a trade candidate should Arizona move out of playoff contention.
- Graziano suggests the Eagles as a possible suitor for Baker given that Philadelphia is “perpetually” on the lookout for talented safeties and is typically among the most active teams in the trade market.
- Graziano also lists the Jets and Browns as two more teams that make sense for Baker.
Rams
- When taking a look at the top trade candidates ahead of the NFL’s November 5 deadline, ESPN’s Dan Graziano names Broncos QB Zach Wilson as someone who could draw interest from the Rams given they are without a “high-ceiling developmental quarterback.”
- Graziano includes the Rams among the potential teams to watch should the Panthers consider trading QB Bryce Young.
- Graziano lists Rams backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo as a possible trade candidate to watch in the coming months.
- Graziano mentions the Rams as a potential trade fit for Raiders WR Davante Adams and Panthers WR Diontae Johnson.
