Trade Rumors: Devin White, Devin Singletary, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

  • When taking a look at the top trade candidates ahead of the NFL’s November 5 deadline, ESPN’s Dan Graziano could see the Cowboys acquiring Panthers RB Miles Sanders after not investing much at running back over the offseason.
  • ESPN’s Dan Graziano lists the Cowboys as a potential team to watch in a trade for Broncos DT D.J. Jones
  • Graziano lists Cowboys backup QB Trey Lance as a possible trade candidate to watch in the coming months.
  • Graziano mentions the Cowboys as a potential trade fit for Panthers WR Diontae Johnson.

Eagles

  • When taking a look at the top trade candidates ahead of the NFL’s November 5 deadline, ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions Eagles LB Devin White as a player to watch after losing his starting role to Nakobe Dean and being a healthy scratch in Week 2.   
  • Graziano mentions the Bills as a potential match for White given LB Matt Milano is out with a torn biceps and Terrel Bernard suffered a strained pectoral in Week 2.
  • Graziano also lists the Raiders and Patriots as two more teams that make sense for White. 
  • As for a possible acquisition, Graziano names Cardinals S Budda Baker as a suit for Philadelphia.

Giants

  • ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari and RB Devin Singletary as potential trade candidates ahead of the NFL’s November 5 deadline.
  • Regarding Ojulari, he’s making just $1.58 million in the final year of his rookie contract and Graziano thinks he would benefit from a larger role before entering the open market. 
  • Graziano lists the Buccaneers as a possible landing spot for Ojulari given they have recorded just two sacks through the opening two weeks along with the Raiders, 49ers, Bears, Cardinals, and Jets. 
  • As for Singletary, Graziano writes New York seems like a team that will be sellers ahead of the deadline, while they also drafted fifth-round RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.
  • Graziano names the Browns as a landing spot for Singletary given there’s no timetable on RB Nick Chubb‘s return (knee) and Singletary has experience with OC Ken Dorsey during their time with the Bills. 
  • The Chiefs and Raiders are two more teams Graziano could see being interested in Singletary. 
  • Graziano lists Giants Darius Slayton as a possible trade candidate to keep an eye on.

