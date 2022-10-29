Trade Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Jets, Steelers, Chase Claypool

Browns
- Jason La Canfora continues to hear buzz about the Browns being potential sellers leading up to the trade deadline.
- According to La Canfora, the Browns remain active in attempting to trade RB Kareem Hunt, who is reportedly “drawing a lot of attention.“
- Albert Breer reports that the Browns are willing to listen to offers for RB Kareem Hunt and CB Greedy Williams, adding that the Jets were interested in Hunt before trading with the Jaguars for RB James Robinson.
- Breer mentions that the thought around the league is that Hunt could be acquired for a fourth-round draft pick.
Jets
- Breer mentions that players such as WR Denzel Mims, DE Jacob Martin, and CB Bryce Hall could all be available at the deadline in New York.
Steelers
- According to Albert Breer, the Packers are in the market for a wide receiver such as Chase Claypool of the Steelers.
- Breer mentions that other teams believe Claypool could be had for a third-round pick.
- Trading away Claypool would open up some more opportunities for rookie WR George Pickens.
- Jason La Canfora says that the Steelers would have an interest in moving on from quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph at the deadline.
