TRADE: Saints Trading DL Khalen Saunders To Jaguars

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Saints are trading DL Khalen Saunders to the Jaguars on Sunday.

According to Pelissero, the Saints will receive center Luke Fortner from the Jaguars.

Interestingly enough, Saunders just started for the Saints against the Jaguars in today’s preseason game so he’s essentially swapping sides

Saunders, 29, was the No. 84 overall pick by the Chiefs out of Western Illinois. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,673,180 rookie contract that included a $915,180 signing bonus.

The Saints later signed Saunders to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $14.5 million.

In 2024, Saunders appeared in 13 games for the Saints, making 10 starts and recording 43 tackles, two sacks, an interception and three pass defenses.

Fortner, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2022. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2026.

In 2024, Fortner appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars, but did not make a start for them.