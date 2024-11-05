TRADE: Steelers Trading For Jets WR Mike Williams

According to Jordan Schultz, the Steelers are trading for Jets WR Mike Williams.

Adam Schefter reports Pittsburgh will give up a 2025 fifth-round selection for Williams.

The veteran has been openly available on the trade block for weeks now and the Steelers have been viewed as the favorites to land him in league circles for almost as long.

It took some time and some posturing by the Jets but the deal finally came together right before the deadline.

Williams, 30, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.

He was due base salaries of $12 million and $17 million over the final two years of the deal when Los Angeles cut him loose. The Jets signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in nine games for the Jets and caught 12 passes on 21 targets for 166 yards receiving and no touchdowns.