Trade Talks For Deshaun Watson Not Heating Up

A report emerged Wednesday night from CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso that talks were heating up between the Texans and Eagles on a potential trade involving QB Deshaun Watson.

However, multiple reports since then have said the opposite. Aaron Wilson reports nothing is imminent regarding Watson, though multiple teams are interested and doing due diligence on his situation. ESPN’s Jordan Schultz adds nothing is brewing.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio confirms talks for Watson are definitely not heating up with any team. Watson faces 22 accusations of sexual impropriety in civil court and there’s an open criminal case with 10 complaints, two from women not involved in the civil suit.

Florio says Watson’s camp believes evidence will eventually be presented to a grand jury, with the possibility for indictment and eventual conviction on felony charges. Until that’s cleared up, a source tells him NFL teams will be leery of trading for Watson: “Teams have to wait to make sure jail isn’t a possibility.”

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Houston is seeking three first-round picks and more to part with Watson. Meanwhile, Chris Mortensen reports two league executives told him the Texans want a combination of five high draft picks and starting-caliber players.

For now, the NFL does not plan to place Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.