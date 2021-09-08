TRADE: Texans Trading CB Bradley Roby To Saints

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans are trading CB Bradley Roby to the Saints on Thursday.

According to Rapoport, the trade is being finalized right now.

Roby is suspended for the first game of the 2021 season, but the Saints have been in need of cornerback help and could use some veteran depth at the position.

Trading Roby will result in Roby costs $1 million in dead money this season for the Texans, but also clear $9 million of space this season and another $10 million in 2022.

Roby, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos from 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.95 million rookie contract when the Broncos picked up his fifth-year option.

Roby made a base salary of $8.526 million for the 2018 season and was allowed to leave as an unrestricted free agent by Denver. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Texans before returning to Houston on a three-year, $36 million contract last year.

In 2020, Roby appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 37 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and seven passes defended.