TRADE: Texans Trading DE Charles Omenihu To 49ers

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans are trading pass-rusher Charles Omenihu to the 49ers in exchange for a future late-round pick.

The Texans are one of the most active teams in the trade market, as GM Nick Caserio continues to overhaul their roster since taking over the team this past January.

Omenihu’s name came up as a pass rusher who could get moved today and it looks like the 49ers stepped up to get a deal done.

Omenihu, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $2,815,280 rookie contract.

Omenihu is owed base salaries of $850,000 and $965,000 over the final two years of the agreement.

In 2021, Omenihu has appeared in six games for the Texans and recorded 11 tackles and no sacks.