TRADE: Texans Trading DT Khalil Davis To 49ers

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Texans are trading DT Khalil Davis to the 49ers on Tuesday for a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Reports had said that the 49ers were looking to add some interior defensive line help at the deadline and they were just able to get this deal done.

Davis, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers before being waived and claimed by the Colts.

Davi then made his way back onto the Buccaneers practice squad after moving on from Indianapolis. He later joined the Texans in 2024 and returned to the team this past March.

In 2024, Davis has appeared in nine games for the Texans and recorded nine tackles and a sack.