TRADE: Texans Trading RB Cam Akers To Vikings

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans are trading RB Cam Akers to the Vikings in exchange for a 2026 conditional sixth-round pick.

Houston is adding a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick in the deal.

Pelissero also reports Akers’ acquisition isn’t a reflection of possible long-term concern about RB Aaron Jones‘ injury and points out Akers has experience with HC Kevin O’Connell from their time together with the Rams.

Akers, 25, was a second-round pick of the Rams out of Florida State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus when the Vikings acquired Akers from the Rams back in September in exchange for a 2026 draft pick swap.

Akers unfortunately tore his Achilles for the second time in his career and was not re-signed after playing out his contract. He caught on with the Texans in July.

In 2024, Akers has appeared in five games for the Texans and recorded 40 rushing attempts for 147 yards (3.7 YPC) and one touchdown. He also recorded four receptions for 16 yards (4.0 YPC) and one touchdown.