TRADE: Vikings Acquiring Texans DT Ross Blacklock

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are trading for Texans DT Ross Blacklock.

He adds the Vikings will send the Texans a sixth and get back a seventh in exchange for Blacklock.

Minnesota somewhat surprisingly released DT Armon Watts today who had been listed as a starter, so it’s evident the team wasn’t happy with the situation on the interior defensive line.

Blacklock is a former second-round pick who has struggled to find his footing in Houston.

Blacklock, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $7,947,441 rookie contract that included a $3,339,957 signing bonus.

In 2021, Blacklock appeared in 14 games for the Texans and recorded 22 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and two pass deflections.