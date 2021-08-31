TRADE: Vikings Trade For Jets TE Chris Herndon

According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have traded for Jets TE Chris Herndon.
He adds Minnesota will send a draft pick New York’s way. The Vikings get help at tight end after injuries thinned out the group, while Herndon gets a fresh start after not quite putting it together with the Jets.
Herndon was once seen as a key piece of New York’s offense with a lot of potential, but the young tight end was disappointing in 2020 and was on the block at midseason.
Herndon, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets out of Miami back in 2018. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $3,171,368 contract that included a $711,368 signing bonus.
In 2020, Herndon appeared in all 16 games for the Jets and caught 31 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns. He also lost two fumbles.
