Tua Tagovailoa Expected To Be Dolphins’ Starter In 2022, Looking For HC To Build Around Him

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be the Dolphins’ starting quarterback in 2022, barring unforeseen circumstances.

According to Rapoport, the Dolphins have “significant” belief in Tagovailoa and it’s unlikely they pursue a notable replacement this offseason.

Miami was in the mix to trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson most of last year, but Rapoport says the Dolphins now want to build around Tagovailoa instead of moving on from him.

The Dolphins are currently looking for a new head coach and Rapoport says whoever they hire for this job will have the opportunity to evaluate every facet of the football team, including the quarterback. Even so, the hope for the Dolphins is that they will find a candidate who believes in Tua and can maximize his ability.

Rapoport specifically mentions Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as an interesting candidate to watch for the Dolphins, given that he worked with Tagovailoa at Alabama before taking over the Bills offense.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Dolphins’ job:

Bills OC Brian Daboll (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers OC Mike McDaniel (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Requested)

(Requested) Rams RBs coach/assistant HC Thomas Brown (Requested)

Tagovailoa, 23, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract that included a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Tagovailoa appeared 13 games for the Dolphins and completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns.