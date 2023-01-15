Tua Tagovailoa Expected To Be Dolphins Starter In 2023

According to Adam Schefter, the expectation is that Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will be the team’s starter in 2023.

Tagovailoa had a breakout season in his first year under new HC Mike McDaniel, and Miami made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

However, repeated concussions have left Tagovailoa sidelined for today’s wildcard game against the Bills and cast doubt about his long-term future, both in Miami and as a player.

He’s still under contract in 2023 but the Dolphins will have a decision to make on his fifth-year option in May that would guarantee him around $22.5 million for the 2024 season.

How Miami handles that will be far more instructive on how they view Tagovailoa going forward than anything.

Tagovailoa, 24, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Tagovailoa appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

We will have more news on Tagovailoa as it becomes available.