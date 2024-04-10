Tulane QB Michael Pratt Taking Top 30 Visits With Jets & Browns

According to Ryan Fowler, Tulane QB Michael Pratt has an official visit with the Jets.

Fowler previously reported Pratt also had a visit with the Browns.

Pratt is expected to come off the board sometime in the middle rounds of the draft as a developmental backup quarterback.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Pratt, 22, was a four-year starter at Tulane. He was named to the freshman All-American team in 2020 and was the AAC offensive player of the year in 2023, along with first-team all-conference.

During his four-year college career, Pratt completed 60.6 percent of his pass attempts for 9,603 yards, 90 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in 45 games with 44 starts. He also rushed for 1,145 yards and 28 touchdowns.