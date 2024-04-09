UCLA DE Laiatu Latu Has Reported 30 Visits With Six Teams

According to Ian Rapoport, UCLA DE Laiatu Latu is on an official 30 visit with the Vikings today.

He adds Latu has visited with the Broncos, plus a previously reported visit with the Bears and an upcoming visit with the Cardinals.

In total, Latu has six reported “30” visits so far:

Latu is an interesting prospect, as he’s one of the more productive and talented edge rushers in this class. However, he was forced to medically retire from football before making a comeback at UCLA two years ago.

Most analysts still expect him to be a first-round pick but because of the medical questions, there’s a wide range for where he could end up.

For a prospect like Latu, these official 30 visits are extra important as they give teams a chance to do their own medical checks outside of the Combine.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Latu, 23, started his career at Washington before injuring his neck and being forced to medically retire. He was later cleared by other doctors and transferred to UCLA, where he was a two-time first-team All-PAC 12 selection and a unanimous All-American in 2023.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Steelers OLB T.J. Watt.

During his four-year college career, Latu recorded 100 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 24 sacks, five forced fumbles, one recovery, two interceptions and four pass deflections in 33 games.