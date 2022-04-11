UNC QB Sam Howell Has Visits Scheduled With Colts, Falcons

According to Tom Pelissero, North Carolina QB Sam Howell is set to visit the Colts and Falcons later this week.

Both teams could be looking at adding a young quarterback to the roster to develop and Howell would fit that bill.

He’s also set to visit with the Panthers this week.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Howell, 21, was considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country entering the 2021 season. He is still seen as a potential first-round pick even after a rocky season.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Howell rated as his No. 60 overall prospect.

During his college career at UNC, Howell completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 10,283 yards, 92 touchdowns and 23 interceptions over the course of 37 games and three seasons. He also rushed for 1,009 yards and 17 touchdowns.