Update: Lions Got Good News From Second Opinion On CB Terrion Arnold’s Injury

According to Adam Schefter, Lions CB Terrion Arnold got positive news on the second opinion on his shoulder injury and he should be back “sooner than expected.”

Schefter says Arnold could be back by the end of this month after initial fears that he would be out for the rest of the season.

Arnold, 22, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023. The Lions used the No. 24 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

Arnold is currently in the second year of his four-year, $14,343,710 contract that includes a $7,251,788 signing bonus with a $2,607,947 cap figure for the 2024 season. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Arnold has appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded 22 total tackles, five passes defended and no interceptions.