Urban Meyer On Trevor Lawrence: ‘That’s Certainly The Direction We’re Headed’

Peter King of NBC Sports asked Jaguars HC Urban Meyer the following question about Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence for his “Football Morning In America” column: “Is there any real mystery that you’re picking Trevor Lawrence?”

“Uh, I’d have to say that’s the direction we’re going,” Meyer responded. “I’ll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official. But I’m certainly not stepping out of line that that’s certainly the direction we’re headed.”

Meyer continued by explaining that Lawrence “checks all the boxes” and “wants to become the best version of himself for the National Football League.”

“Trevor checks all the boxes, you know?” Meyer told King. “The number one common quality of every great player, not just quarterback, is competitive maniac. He’s 34-2. Won a national title as a true freshman. Is a winner. I’ve seen him up close and in person compete. And then character. I see him and I witness with my players, when the guys get drafted high, a lot of people get . . . They have influences in their live. Like, whether it be social media, whether it be other things that really don’t pertain to winning. What I’m really pleased with and I don’t want to say surprised, but him, his agent, his family, they’re focused on one thing. He wants to become the best version of himself for the National Football League, which is, well, it is somewhat refreshing.”

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier that Lawrence and presumptive No. 1 overall pick has declined the NFL’s invite for him to attend the NFL Draft in Cleveland next month.

Schefter says that Lawrence will instead watch the draft at Clemson with his family and friends.

Lawrence underwent surgery in February on his non-throwing shoulder to repair a labrum issue and he should be ready for training camp.

Lawrence, 21, has been the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft for well over a year now and figures to be playing for the Jaguars later this year.

During his three-year college career, Lawrence completed 66.6 percent of his pass attempts for 10,098 yards (8.9 YPA), 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed 231 times for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns in 40 career games.

We’ll have more regarding Lawrence as the news is available.