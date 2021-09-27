USC Boosters Have Reached Out To Lions OC Anthony Lynn About HC Job

Jim Trotter of NFL Media reports that USC boosters have reached out to Lions OC Anthony Lynn to gauge his interest in their head-coaching vacancy.

According to Trotter, there has been no contact between USC and Lynn as of now, but he would be interested in their job.

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy was previously mentioned as a potential candidate for the USC job, but there hasn’t been any recent buzz about that.

Lynn, 52, played six seasons in the NFL for the Broncos and 49ers before taking his first coaching job in 2000 as the Broncos’ special teams assistant. He had brief stints with the Jaguars, Cowboys, Browns and Jets as their running backs coach before he was hired by the Bills in 2015.

Buffalo promoted Lynn to offensive coordinator after firing Greg Roman and he later took over for Rex Ryan towards the end of the 2016 season. The Chargers later hired him as their head coach in 2017 and signed him to a one-year extension last year.

However, Los Angeles opted to fire Lynn back in January.

During his four years with the Chargers, Lynn has led the team to a record of 33-31 (51.6 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.