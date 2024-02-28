USC QB Caleb Williams Meeting With Eight Teams At Combine

According to Ian Rapoport, USC QB Caleb Williams has formal interviews scheduled with eight teams at the Scouting Combine this week.

The list includes:

Bears (No. 1) Commanders (No. 2) Patriots (No. 3) Giants (No. 6) Falcons (No. 8) Jets (No. 10) Vikings (No. 11) Raiders (No. 13)

At the Combine, teams can speak with any player but are allocated 45 “formal” interviews, which is noteworthy given more than 300 prospects are invited to the Combine every year.

Williams, 22, was a top recruit who won the starting job at Oklahoma midway through his first season. He transferred to USC to follow HC Lincoln Riley and started two seasons for the Trojans, winning the Heisman trophy in 2022.

During his three-year college career, Williams completed 66.9 percent of his pass attempts for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 37 games. He added 966 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns on the ground.