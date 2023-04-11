USC WR Jordan Addison To Visit Bills

Ian Rapoport reports that USC WR Jordan Addison has a visit scheduled with the Bills later this week.

Rapoport mentions that Addison could likely be the first wide receiver selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Addison, 21, was a consensus All-American and won the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award when he transferred from Pittsburgh to USC for his junior season.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 19 overall prospect and No. 1 receiver. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares Addison to Tyler Lockett.

During his three-year college career, Addison recorded 219 receptions for 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns in 35 games. He added 20 rush attempts for 147 yards and another touchdown.