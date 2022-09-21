Veteran CB Joe Haden Signing One-Day Contract To Retire With Browns

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Browns are signing CB Joe Haden to a one-day contract so that he can retire with Cleveland.

Haden, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2010. He was in the fourth year of his six-year, $74.678 million contract when the Browns officially cut him loose coming out of the preseason in 2017.

The Steelers quickly signed Haden to a three-year, $27 million contract soon after he was cut and re-signed him to a two-year, $22 million extension which he played out with the team.

For his career, Haden made 148 starts and totaled 615 tackles, 29 interceptions and two touchdowns. He was also selected to three Pro Bowls.

We here at NFLTR wish Haden the best in his retirement from the NFL.