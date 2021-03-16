Veteran CB Tramon Williams Retiring From NFL

Longtime NFL veteran CB Tramon Williams announced in a tweet thread that he’s retiring from the NFL.

To the greatest organization in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers, thank you for allowing a very raw athletic kid to live-out his dream. Thank you, to the late great Ted Thompson, for seeing the value in an Undrafted free agent. Thank you, Alonzo Highsmith, Zo to be exact, — Tramon Williams Sr. (@HighRizer22) March 16, 2021

Williams played 14 years in the NFL, which is incredibly long for a defensive back, including 10 of those seasons with the Packers.

Williams, 38, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech back in 2007. He spent eight years in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $21 million contract that included $10 million guaranteed with the Browns in 2015.

After two years in Cleveland, Williams signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals back in 2017 and signed a two-year deal with the Packers the following offseason. He signed on with the Ravens for a short stint at the end of the 2020 season.

In 14 seasons, Williams played 205 games and recorded 719 tackles, four sacks, six forced fumbles, 11 recoveries, 34 interceptions and 151 pass defenses. He amassed 663 punt return yards and one touchdown. Williams made one Pro Bowl in 2010.