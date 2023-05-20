Veteran CB William Jackson III Recovered From Back Injury & Drawing Interest From Teams

Veteran CB William Jackson III says he’s recovered from his back injury that essentially derailed his 2022 season, per Aaron Wilson.

“I’m great,” Jackson said. “Just a minor setback for a major comeback. Everybody goes through injuries. Just feeling great, I’m 100 percent, feeling back to full speed and ready to show everybody what I can do.”

Jackson added he has some interest from NFL teams but he’s not in a rush to sign right now.

“Yeah, I’m just taking it slow,” Jackson said. “There’s no rush. I want to come in and give 100 percent of me. I don’t want to half-step. I’m feeling good. I’m feeling 100 percent. I’m excited. I’m just waiting on the right opportunity.” Jackson, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.7 million contract when the Bengals picked up Jackson’s fifth option worth $9,954,000 for the 2020 season. Jackson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Washington. He was traded to the Steelers at the deadline during the 2022 season, but never played in a game for Pittsburgh. He was set to make a $9.25 million salary in the final year of his deal when Pittsburgh released him. In 2022, Jackson appeared in four games for the Commanders and recorded 16 total tackles and two pass deflections.