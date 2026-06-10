Veteran DE Calais Campbell Believes 2026 Will Be The Last Year Of His Career

Ravens DE Calais Campbell is set to enter the 19th year of his career. When speaking to reporters, Campbell admitted that the 2026 season will likely be his final year playing.

“I always tell myself — and this year I feel it as strongly as ever — that this is probably going to be my last year,” Campbell said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I know I said that last year and the year before, but I genuinely meant it at the time. I always tell myself to play well enough to be able to get a job again if I want to. If I go out there and perform to the level I want to play, I’m probably going to have to turn somebody down next year. That’s the ideal scenario. As of right now, I’m playing this year as if it’s my last year.”

Campbell needs to appear in five more games to surpass former Vikings legend Jim Marshall for the most games played by a defensive lineman.

“To be able to go out there and play more games than everybody else [at the defensive line position] is like, ‘Wow, it’s mind-blowing,'” Campbell said. “I’m just a kid who loves playing football and I get to keep playing. I’m happy. But it is cool and surreal to be like, ‘Oh wow, I played more games than anybody else.’ That’s a sweet thing.”

Campbell is entering his age-40 and 19th season in the NFL and returns to Baltimore, where he played from 2020 to 2022.

Campbell, 39, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens, who later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed. Campbell was undecided on returning for the 2022 season and wound up signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Ravens in April of 2022.

However, the Ravens released him after one season and he later signed on with the Falcons on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Dolphins for 2024 and then signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals for 2025.

In 2025, Campbell appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 43 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.