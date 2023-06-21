Veteran DE Carlos Dunlap Plans To Play In 2023, Chiefs Return Possible

Veteran DE Carlos Dunlap hit a lot of key career milestones in 2022, including winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs and reaching 100 career sacks.

But the 34-year-old says he’s not done playing just yet and a return to Kansas City could be in the cards.

“I can help another team get one of their own or help the Chiefs again,” Dunlap said via Forbes.com’s Jeff Fedotin. “The Chiefs haven’t ruled that out, but currently it’s a waiting game.”

Dunlap added he doesn’t expect to sign a deal until closer to the start of training camp, just like last year. He notes a couple of teams have reached out but no specific offers are on the table.

“I’m a free agent, and I feel great, and I still love the game,” he said. “I’m a realist.”

He’s one of a number of notable veteran pass rushers who still remain available.

Dunlap, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2010. He was in the final year of his five-year, $39.37 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract extension with the Bengals in 2018.

After tensions escalated with the coaching staff in 2020, Dunlap was traded near the midseason deadline to the Seahawks for a seventh-round pick and OL B.J. Finney. He agreed to a reworked deal as a part of the trade.

The Seahawks released Dunlap before re-signing him to a two-year, $16.6 million deal that included $8.5 million guaranteed. However, they once again opted to release him in 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

In 2022, Dunlap appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 39 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble and eight pass deflections.

