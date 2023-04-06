Veteran DT Corey Peters Announces Retirement

Veteran DT Corey Peters announced on his Instagram account he’s retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons.

Peters was never selected to a Pro Bowl but playing 12 years in the NFL is a rare accomplishment in itself.

Peters, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2010 out of Kentucky. He was in the final year of his three-year, $10.5 million contract when he signed a three-year, $12 million extension with Arizona in 2017.

Peters became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and returned to Arizona on a one-year deal. The Jaguars signed him to their practice squad for part of the 2022 season and he was quickly elevated to the active roster.

For his career, Peters appeared in 164 games over 12 seasons with the Falcons, Cardinals and Jaguars. He recorded 336 total tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, one forced fumble, three recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, one interception, 10 pass deflections and one safety.