Veteran DT Gerald McCoy Retires From NFL

On Friday, veteran DT Gerald McCoy announced that he’s retiring from the NFL.

McCoy, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2010. He was in the fifth year of his seven-year, $95.2 million contract and set to make a base salary of $13 million in 2019 when the Buccaneers released him in 2019.

The Panthers later signed McCoy to a one-year deal worth around $8.5 million for the 2019 season. From there, he agreed to a three-year deal with the Cowboys believed to be worth about $20 million before being released with an injury waiver during training camp.

McCoy caught on with the Raiders for 2021, but was suspended six games.

For his career, McCoy appeared in 140 games and recorded 334 tackles, 59.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, four recoveries and 23 pass defenses.