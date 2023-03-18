Veteran K Josh Lambo Announces Retirement

On Friday, veteran K Josh Lambo announced his retirement from the NFL on Twitter after a seven-year career with the Chargers, Jaguars, Steelers, and Titans.

Today, I officially retire from pro sports. 4 years in @MLS and 7 in the @NFL have led me to things I could only dream of, and now I want to help others accomplish their goals as I become a speaker and author. Thank you to the fans that supported me and the teammates I worked w/ pic.twitter.com/Sn51gMYh4O — Josh Lambo (@JoshLambo) March 17, 2023

Lambo, 32, wound up signing on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2015. He spent just over two years with the Chargers before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season.

The Jaguars later signed him to a contract during the 2017 season. Lambo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when he agreed to a four-year extension worth $15.5 million and $6.5 million in guarantees.

Jacksonville released Lambo and he later had a brief stint on the Steelers’ practice squad. He signed with the Titans practice squad before being activated and then cut by the team shortly after.

In 2022, Lambo appeared in one game for the Titans, making three of his four extra-point attempts and not attempting a field goal.

For his career, Lambo made 128 of his 147 field goal attempts (87.1 percent) and his longest field goal was 59 yards. He also had 198 touchbacks on kickoffs.

We wish Lambo the best in his retirement from the NFL.