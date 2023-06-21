Veteran LB Alec Ogletree Announces Retirement

Veteran LB Alec Ogletree announced he is retiring from the NFL.

Ogletree didn’t play this past season, so it appears the writing was on the wall for the former first-rounder.

Ogletree, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.03 million contract and later signed a five-year, $42.29 million contract with the Rams.

The Rams traded Ogletree to the Giants in 2018 for a fourth-round pick and a swap of late-round picks. New York opted to release him and he signed on to the Jets’ practice squad in 2020 before being later released.

The Bears signed him to a one-year deal last offseason.

For his career, Ogletree appeared in 111 games over nine seasons with the Rams, Giants, Jets and Bears. He recorded 765 total tackles, 49 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, two recoveries, 12 interceptions, including four returned for touchdowns, and 61 pass deflections.

He was named second-team AP All-Pro in 2016.