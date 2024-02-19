Veteran RB Mike Davis Announces Retirement

Veteran NFL RB Mike Davis announced on Monday he has decided to officially retire from the NFL today on his 31st birthday.

Davis didn’t play last year, although he had a workout with the Vikings in August, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

He carved out a role as a journeyman back and played for several different teams over the course of his eight-year career.

Davis, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He spent just over two years in San Francisco before he was waived and claimed off waivers by the Seahawks.

From there, Davis was on and off of the Seahawks’ roster before signing a two-year, $6 million contract with the Bears in 2019. Chicago waived Davis in order to protect a compensatory pick and he was claimed by the Panthers.

Davis played out the remainder of his contract in Carolina and tested the open market in 2021, signing a two-year deal with the Falcons. He had one year left on the deal when he was released and he quickly caught on with the Ravens.

In 2022, Davis appeared in eight games for the Ravens and rushed eight times for 18 yards and caught two passes for four yards.

For his career, Davis appeared in 87 games over eight seasons with the 49ers, Seahawks, Bears, Panthers, Falcons and Ravens. He rushed 558 times for 2,052 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 171 receptions for 1,006 yards and four more touchdowns.