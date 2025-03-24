Veteran S Marcus Williams Also Visiting With Panthers

Per Mike Kaye, veteran S Marcus Williams is visiting with the Panthers on Monday along with S Julian Blackmon.

Williams and the Ravens reworked his contract in January but he was released with a post-June 1 designation that will free up $2,100,000 in cap space and create $6,723,000 in dead money, per OverTheCap.

He was benched last season in Baltimore and his time with the team didn’t work out as planned.

Williams, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans before the Saints used the franchise tag on him.

Williams made $10.612 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season and was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and recorded 33 tackles, two passes defended, and a fumble recovery.

We will have more on Williams as it becomes available.