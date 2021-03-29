Veteran S Morgan Burnett Announces Retirement From NFL

Veteran S Morgan Burnett announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday via his Instagram account.

Burnett, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2010. He’s played eight seasons for the Packers before agreeing to a three-year contract worth close to $14.5 million with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh cut Burnett loose a year later and he then signed a two-year contract worth up $9 million with $4 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Browns. Unfortunately, Cleveland opted to release him last year and he sat out the 2020 season.

For his career, Burnett appeared in 121 games for the Packers, Browns and Steelers and recorded 755 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 10 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, nine recoveries, a defensive touchdown and 51 passes defended over the course of 10 seasons.