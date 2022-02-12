Vic Fangio Decides Against Taking Defensive Coordinator Job, Likely To Sit Out 2022 Season

Adam Schefter reports that former Broncos HC Vic Fangio decided against taking a defensive coordinator job this offseason, despite receiving multiple offers from teams.

Schefter says that Fangio is likely to take the 2022 season off before returning next year when he should be the most coveted available defensive coordinator.

Fangio reportedly interviewed for the Jaguars’ head-coaching job this offseason before they ultimately hired Doug Pederson.

Fangio, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019 but was fired last month.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio has a record of 19-30 (38.8 percent) with no playoff appearances.