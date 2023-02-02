Vic Fangio Officially Joining Dolphins As Defensive Coordinator

Adam Schefter reports that Vic Fangio has officially decided to join the Dolphins as their new defensive coordinator after speaking with multiple teams since the news broke of him going to Miami.

Tom Pelissero first reported that the Dolphins had agreed to a three-year deal with Fangio as their defensive coordinator which will make him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL. The deal includes a fourth-year option for the Dolphins.

However, Fangio later pushed back against the report and said there was no concrete deal at the time.

He later spoke with the 49ers and had interest from other teams including the Panthers.

The Dolphins also interviewed Seahawks Associate HC Sean Desai, Dolphins LB coach Anthony Campanile, and Saints co-DC Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Fangio, 64, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019 but he was fired and opted to sit out the 2022 season rather than take a defensive coordinator position.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio has a record of 19-30 (38.8 percent) with no playoff appearances.

