Vic Fangio Signed Two-Week Contract With Eagles For SB, Officially Starting With Dolphins After Game

According to Ian Rapoport, Dolphins DC Vic Fangio has actually been working on a two-week contract with the Eagles as a consultant for the Super Bowl.

He’s been working with the offensive side of the ball to prepare for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who Fangio saw quite a bit of as Denver’s head coach.

Fangio will start his job in Miami following the game, per Rapoport.

Fangio, 64, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019 but he was fired and opted to sit out the 2022 season rather than take a defensive coordinator position.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio has a record of 19-30 (38.8 percent) with no playoff appearances.