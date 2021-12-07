Vikings Activate CB Patrick Peterson From COVID-19 List

The Vikings announced they have activated CB Patrick Peterson from the COVID-19 list.

Peterson was out of commission for Week 13’s loss to the Lions but Minnesota should have him for Thursday’s game against the Steelers.

Peterson, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2011. He finished the final year of his seven-year, $83.02 million that included $48 million guaranteed made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a two-year deal with the Vikings.

In 2021, Peterson has appeared in eight games for the Vikigns and recorded 21 tackles, no interceptions and two pass deflections.