Vikings Activate CB Patrick Peterson From COVID-19 List

The Vikings announced they have activated CB Patrick Peterson from the COVID-19 list.
.@P2 has been activated from Reserve/COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/RwnAmpFEqD
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 7, 2021
Peterson was out of commission for Week 13’s loss to the Lions but Minnesota should have him for Thursday’s game against the Steelers.
Peterson, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2011. He finished the final year of his seven-year, $83.02 million that included $48 million guaranteed made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.
He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a two-year deal with the Vikings.
In 2021, Peterson has appeared in eight games for the Vikigns and recorded 21 tackles, no interceptions and two pass deflections.
