Vikings Activate LB Ryan Connelly From COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that they’ve officially activated LB Ryan Connelly from the COVID-19 list.

Connelly, 26, was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round out of Wisconsin in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.9 million and will make a base salary of $585,000 for the 2020 season.

The Giants somewhat surprisingly opted to waive Connelly last year and he was later claimed by the Vikings.

In 2021, Connelly has appeared in eight games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles.